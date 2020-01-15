e-paper
UC Browser launches UC Drive for the Indian market with 20GB of free storage

UC Browser launches UC Drive for the Indian market with 20GB of free storage

The UC Drive is meant to store pictures, songs, videos and other downloadable content (DLC) on a mobile phone while browsing without using any of the mobile device's internal storage.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The UC Drive is meant to store pictures, songs, videos and other downloadable content (DLC) on a mobile phone while browsing without using any of the mobile device’s internal storage.
The UC Drive is meant to store pictures, songs, videos and other downloadable content (DLC) on a mobile phone while browsing without using any of the mobile device's internal storage. (UC Browser )
         

UC Browser has announced that it is offering 20GB free storage via its in-app cloud storage service for Indian individual users and they are calling it the UC Drive. UC Browser is a part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

The UC Drive is meant to store pictures, songs, videos and other downloadable content (DLC) on a mobile phone while browsing without using any of the mobile device’s internal storage.

the UC Drive is “completely unique” and the first launch of UC Browser in the Indian market. UC Browser users can get 20 GB of free online storage where they can store photos, videos, songs and more without spending much mobile data. Also, UC Browser users will enjoy “unlimited downloading and browsing experience without running out their mobile storage space”.

“In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices -- from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options,” Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said in a statement today.

“With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here,” Yang added.

UC Drive is going to compete with Amazon Drive and Google Drive that offers free 5 GB and 15 GB online storage. The company has also announced a chance to win Amazon.in, OYO and GrabOn coupons worth up to Rs 50 million for UC Browser users who will try out the Drive between January 13 to 19.

This is UC Browser’s first launch in the global market and according to the firm, India is one of their largest markets and constitutes about 50% of their total global downloads.

Going by a recent count, UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally.

tech