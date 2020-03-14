UC Browser Turbo 1.9 clocks 20 million downloads

tech

UC Browser Turbo 1.9, the browser from UCWeb which is a part of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has witnessed strong downloads since its launch. The latest, minimalist, version of the browser has clocked 20 million downloads globally since it hit app stores with a large number of users from India and Indonesia.

The browsing app is expected to clock in 10 million monthly active users by the end of this fiscal year.

The UC Browser Turbo was launched across 148 countries and regions and is available in 23 languages including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic etc.

UC Turbo has recently started rolling out new update features like “Private Space” and “Video Playing in the Background”.

Private Space has been designed to enable users to hide videos or files they have downloaded online and encrypt them with a password, thereby creating a private space of their own on the browser itself.

The other new feature, Video Playing in The Background, allows videos to keep playing in the background while you do other things on the browser. For example, you can keep listening to match commentary or music on YouTube while you are checking your mails or working on a document.

The browser also has a new ‘Share’ function that will let you share website links and other details with others easily. There is also a Quick Search function, Private Browsing, Free Cloud Acceleration etc.

UC Browser Turbo’s servers can stabilise downloads in record time and when you set downloads on high download threads, the download improves further. The browser also allows users to download their preferred videos in advance so they can watch them even without an active internet connection.

There is also the option of a Customisable Homepage that will let you add preferred pages and websites to the home page from Bookmarks. You can also delete all the default sites to enjoy a blank homepage.

You can also customise your homepage to display your pictures.

UC Browser Turbo 1.9 is also super light and works well without taking up too much space in your device – it weighs 35M for 32-bit version while 40MB for 64-bit version.

“We are always looking for means to meet varied needs of our vast user base across the globe. UC Browser’s fast downloading and mobile traffic saving features have earned us a strong reputation. UC Browser Turbo is a more convenient search tool with a clean interface and Ad block feature for those who want a simple platform to navigate on. It is designed to provide users with a faster search experience. We are delighted at the positive response to the app,” Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business said.