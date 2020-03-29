e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / UK broadband providers lift data caps amid lockdown

UK broadband providers lift data caps amid lockdown

Other measures include helping customers who find it difficult to pay bills as a result of the epidemic, improving mobile and landline packages to ensure people can stay connected, and prioritising repairs for vulnerable customers.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Broadband companies like BT, Virgin Media , Sky and TalkTalk have decided to lift data caps in the UK.
Broadband companies like BT, Virgin Media , Sky and TalkTalk have decided to lift data caps in the UK.(Pixabay)
         

Britain’s big telecoms providers have agreed to remove all data caps on fixed-line broadband services that have become a lifeline for people isolated at home during the coronavirus crisis, the government said on Sunday.

The companies, which include BT, Virgin Media , Sky and TalkTalk, committed to support and protect vulnerable customers during the pandemic after talks with the government and regulator Ofcom.

Other measures include helping customers who find it difficult to pay bills as a result of the epidemic, improving mobile and landline packages to ensure people can stay connected, and prioritising repairs for vulnerable customers.

“It is essential that people stay at home to protect the NHS (health service) and save lives. This package helps people to stay connected whilst they stay home,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in the government statement.

Many of the companies have already taken steps to support customers during the crisis, including making it easier for vulnerable people to access information they need.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches Rs 251 work from home recharge plan

The other companies that agreed to the commitments were Openreach, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear and KCOM.

top news
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1,000 mark; thousands on streets
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1,000 mark; thousands on streets
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech