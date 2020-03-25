e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests

UK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests

The newspaper said businesses with established delivery networks could be used to deliver tests to medical workers.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 19:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests.
Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests.(REUTERS)
         

Britain has approached Amazon and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests to frontline health workers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper said businesses with established delivery networks could be used to deliver tests to medical workers, and to the general public at a later stage.

The government has said it is trying to step up the delivery of tests to health workers so they know when they can and cannot work.

tags
top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech