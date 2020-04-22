e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / UK will allow Huawei to help build 5G network in Britain, says foreign ministry top official

UK will allow Huawei to help build 5G network in Britain, says foreign ministry top official

Britain’s government made a firm decision to let Huawei play a role in building the country’s 5G phone network and as far as a top official understands, it is not being reopened

tech Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Britain’s government made a firm decision to allow China’s Huawei to have a role in building the country’s 5G phone network and as far as the foreign ministry’s top official understands it is not being reopened
Britain’s government made a firm decision to allow China’s Huawei to have a role in building the country’s 5G phone network and as far as the foreign ministry’s top official understands it is not being reopened(REUTERS)
         

Britain’s government made a firm decision to allow China’s Huawei to have a role in building the country’s 5G phone network and as far as the foreign ministry’s top official understands it is not being reopened, he said on Tuesday.

Britain decided in January to allow Huawei into what the government said were non-sensitive parts of its 5G network, capping its involvement at 35%.

Asked whether he would advise the foreign minister to try to change the government’s position on Huawei, Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary and head of the diplomatic service at the foreign ministry, told lawmakers: “As you know ... the government decided to proceed with an investment but with very strict conditions ... As far as I know that ... is a firm decision and is not being reopened.”

“China is a very important partner of the United Kingdom and I think it’s compatible to proceed with the Huawei decision and have the strategically independent relationship that I have been talking about.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)

top news
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech