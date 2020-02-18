e-paper
Unboxing the Motorola Razr 2019: Here's our first look at Motorola's new foldable smartphone

Unboxing the Motorola Razr 2019: Here’s our first look at Motorola’s new foldable smartphone

Based on the classic flip design from yesteryears, Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable screen and a 2.7-inch OLED secondary screen. To know more... keep reading

Feb 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Motorola Razr is coming to India… soon. While exact dates for the India launch are still awaited, the company has already sent out a whole list of do’s and don’ts for users.
Motorola Razr is coming to India… soon. While exact dates for the India launch are still awaited, the company has already sent out a whole list of do's and don'ts for users.
         

Motorola Razr is coming to India… soon. While exact dates for the India launch are still awaited, the company has already sent out a whole list of do’s and don’ts for users. Motorola shared a video that carries all the instructions.

Based on the classic flip design from yesteryears, Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a 2.7-inch OLED secondary screen.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset coupled with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. It has a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone has one 16-megapixel rear camera and one 5-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola Razr also has a fingerprint sensor. 

We got to spend some time with the phone so take a look:

Motorola Razr hit the shelves in North America on February 6. The US carrier Verizon put the phone (the locked version) on pre-order starting January 26. According to reports, the unlocked foldable phone will also be available on Walmart and Motorola stores on the aforementioned dates. Verizon is selling the phone for $62.49 per month with a two-year contract, which makes it equal to the official price at $1,499.99 (Rs 1 lakh approximately).

We do not know what the India prices are going to be yet and we have no information about the launch date either. However, information on both of these issues are expected soon.

Also Read: Motorola Razr first look: Sneak peek at this new foldable that’s coming to India soon

