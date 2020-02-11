e-paper
Home / Tech / Unpacked 2020: Not just phones, here's what else Samsung is launching tonight

Unpacked 2020: Not just phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight

Apart from Samsung Galaxy S20 and Z Flip, here’s what else to expect from Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event tonight.

Feb 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
What to expect from Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event
What to expect from Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event(Samsung )
         

Samsung is hosting ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event tonight in San Francisco. You’re already aware that the company is going to unveil Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. But, these will not be the only launches we’re expecting tonight.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung is working on a next generation truly wireless earbuds that will compete with the likes of Apple AirPods Pro. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the earbuds have made numerous appearances on the web ahead of the Unpacked 2020 event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are likely to come with better sound quality, battery life, and noise cancelling features. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, who posted a hand-on video of the earbuds, said that the Galaxy Buds Plus are a “decent upgrade” over the last generation Galaxy Buds. “Fit my ears well, so not having ANC doesn’t even really matter. 54% battery left after about 3,5h of loud punk rock music,” he said in a tweet.

According to Quandt, Galaxy Buds Plus will be priced at $169 (Rs 13,000 approximately).

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini

Even as Amazon and Apple are betting big on smart speakers, Samsung has been a big name missing in the segment. It did showcase Galaxy Home in 2018 but the smart speaker that runs on Bixby never made it to the market. Tonight, Samsung is said to take another shot at the smart speakers. According to reports, Samsung will introduce a Galaxy Home Mini speaker.

As expected, the smart speaker will have Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby and AKG audio. Just like users, can use the speaker for things such as setting up alarms, playing music and controlling smart devices. One of the unique features of the smart speaker will be IR Blaster which will allow users to use it with smart TVs and set-top-box and others.

Galaxy Home Mini resembles the original speaker sans the stands. The leaked images reveal a microUSB port, and blue LED ring on the top. The smart speaker is rumoured to come with the latest Bluetooth version and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

