Home / Tech / Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra show up in leaked promo video ahead of launch

Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra show up in leaked promo video ahead of launch

Amidst all the leaks, what however, was missing from the scene was the promo video and now that too has been posted online.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra leaked
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra leaked(HT Photo)
         

We are just hours away before Samsung pulls the curtain from its Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra smartphones. Almost everything is out in the wild about the trio including the design, price and the specs, thanks to leaked images and rumours from tipsters on social media. We have also seen the cover cases of the three handsets along with live images. What however, was missing from the scene was the promo video, and now that too has been posted by a tipster named Evan Blass on Twitter. The leaked video shows all three upcoming Galaxy S20 handsets in different colours, confirming some of the previous claims.

The unannounced Galaxy S20 is seen with a triple rear camera setup, cementing the previous leaks. The video shows Pink as one of the colour variants. At the front, you have an ‘Infinity-O’ screen, which was last seen in Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite smartphones while on the right side there’s the power and volume buttons. The curved glass back panel stays the same as previous Galaxy S series handsets.

ALSO READ: Galaxy S20: What makes Samsung’s flagship phones important for everyone

The Blue-coloured Galaxy S20 Plus is seen sporting four rear cameras and an ‘Infinity-O’ screen with a similar overall design as the S20.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is seen in Black/Dark Grey colour variant and the ‘much-leaked’ quad rear camera setup, which is seen with ‘100x zoom’ branding as well. Rest of the metal and glass fusion design stays the same as the Galaxy S20. However, there’s just one camera at the front, which as the rumours suggest, is a 40-megapixel sensor.

The video doesn’t reveal the specifications or any of the features though. However, you can stay up to date by watching the live stream of the launch, which is set to begin at 12.30am, February 12.

