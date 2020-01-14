Upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone scheduled for Fall 2020 will be similar in size to iPhone 8

tech

According to a Japanese site called Mac Otakara, the 5.4-inch iPhone that Apple has scheduled for Fall 2020 will be sized similar to the iPhone 8. Mac Otakara cited Apple supplier exhibiting at CES 2020 and reported that Apple “might be developing Face ID models as an updated version of iPhone 8”.

The confusing part in all this is that this 5.4-inch iPhone could be the low-cost iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 8 successor Apple is working on. However, a 5.4-inch iPhone with Face ID might also be a higher-end device that is rumoured to launch in Fall 2020.

Prior rumors have indicated that Apple is working on devices in multiple sizes for its flagship 2020 lineup, including a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.1-inch iPhone (or two devices in this size, according to one rumor), and a 6.7-inch iPhone.

Mac Otakara says that the “5.4-inch iPhone will have an iPhone 7 body size and a rear camera that’s “much bigger compared to iPhone 8. By using the TrueDepth camera system and eliminating the Home button, the display’s active area measures in at 5.4 inches, though the device’s size will be similar to the iPhone 8.”

The iPhone 8 (and the iPhone 7) is rumoured to come with a 4.7-inch display along with thick top and bottom bezels that provide room for the front-facing camera and the Home button. By eliminating the bezels, Apple can offer a larger display in a smaller body. The 5.4-inch iPhone will be the smallest iPhone Apple has offered since the 2017 iPhone 8.

There are a whole lot of rumors out there right now, but it seems that Apple will be releasing four to five new iPhones in 2020. The first will come in the spring of 2020 and will in all probabilities be the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 8 successor, which is meant to be a low-cost iPhone with Touch ID and a single-lens camera. This iPhone won’t have Face ID and will continue to sport thick top and bottom bezels.

In Fall 2020, Apple will introduce three or four new flagship iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch size options and these will feature edge-to-edge displays, 5G connectivity, multi-lens cameras etc.

Early rumors had suggested that we could expect three iPhones in the Fall of 2020, but a JPMorgan analyst recently said “there could potentially be two 6.1-inch iPhones, a prediction that was quickly corroborated by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo”.

Apple’s 2020 fall lineup will be similar to the 2019 lineup, with iPhones made available across multiple price points starting at around $700 and going down to $399 for the 2020 iPhone 8 successor.