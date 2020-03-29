e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Upcoming Apple Watch may get TouchID integrated in ‘Crown’ among other features

Upcoming Apple Watch may get TouchID integrated in ‘Crown’ among other features

The idea behind it is to integrate TouchID sensor on the crown is to make payments easier for users, who for now need to take out their phones for the process.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 07:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The idea behind it is to integrate TouchID sensor on the crown is to make payments easier for users, who for now need to take out their phones for the process.
The idea behind it is to integrate TouchID sensor on the crown is to make payments easier for users, who for now need to take out their phones for the process.(REUTERS)
         

Looks like Apple Watch is about to get a major update soon. While the device already comes with force touch mechanism and the ability to read ECG levels when you place your finger on the crown. As per a new report, the crown in particular will get a new ability – TouchID sensor. The idea behind it is to integrate TouchID sensor on the crown is to make payments easier for users, who for now need to take out their phones for the process.

The second use is also said to be easy unlocking of the watch. For now, Apple Watch users need to feed PIN to unlock the device. A simple tap on the crown will definitely make the process easier.

Also read: Apple Stores to stop Apple Watch, AirPod try-ons due to coronavirus

However, this is just said to be one of the features that could arrive in the upcoming Apple Watch. The report adds that the watch could have an improved water resistance sealing. For reference, Apple Watch 5 has an IPX7 rating. In addition, the watchOS 7 could bring ‘Hey Siri’ voice command recognition, blood oxygen sensing and native sleep tracking in the next-gen watch. But the biggest question here remains is that in which models with watchOS 7 arrive.

Some recent leaks and rumours point out that next-gen Apple Watch could get something called as ‘International’ watchface. Besides the rumoured ‘Infographic Pro’ watchface, the International watchface has photos to support it which were spotted on iOS 14. It looks like users will be able to select their country of choice to set as a watchface – this features a stylised, minimalist version of the flag in the background.

The Infogrpahic Pro watchface, according to reports, comes with a built-in tachymeter which is an analog watch scale located around the dial. It is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.

top news
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Covid-19: How it will change companies
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Tamil Nadu man breaks quarantine, runs naked, bites woman to death
Tamil Nadu man breaks quarantine, runs naked, bites woman to death
Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report
Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech