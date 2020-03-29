Upcoming Apple Watch may get TouchID integrated in ‘Crown’ among other features

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 07:11 IST

Looks like Apple Watch is about to get a major update soon. While the device already comes with force touch mechanism and the ability to read ECG levels when you place your finger on the crown. As per a new report, the crown in particular will get a new ability – TouchID sensor. The idea behind it is to integrate TouchID sensor on the crown is to make payments easier for users, who for now need to take out their phones for the process.

The second use is also said to be easy unlocking of the watch. For now, Apple Watch users need to feed PIN to unlock the device. A simple tap on the crown will definitely make the process easier.

Also read: Apple Stores to stop Apple Watch, AirPod try-ons due to coronavirus

However, this is just said to be one of the features that could arrive in the upcoming Apple Watch. The report adds that the watch could have an improved water resistance sealing. For reference, Apple Watch 5 has an IPX7 rating. In addition, the watchOS 7 could bring ‘Hey Siri’ voice command recognition, blood oxygen sensing and native sleep tracking in the next-gen watch. But the biggest question here remains is that in which models with watchOS 7 arrive.

Some recent leaks and rumours point out that next-gen Apple Watch could get something called as ‘International’ watchface. Besides the rumoured ‘Infographic Pro’ watchface, the International watchface has photos to support it which were spotted on iOS 14. It looks like users will be able to select their country of choice to set as a watchface – this features a stylised, minimalist version of the flag in the background.

The Infogrpahic Pro watchface, according to reports, comes with a built-in tachymeter which is an analog watch scale located around the dial. It is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.