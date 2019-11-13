e-paper
US regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal: Report

A cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc’s Google and Ascension Health would give Google access to health information of millions of patients

tech Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Regulators start investigation into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal
Regulators start investigation into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal(REUTERS)
         

A US federal regulator has initiated an investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc’s Google and Ascension Health which would give Google access to detailed health information of millions of patients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which safeguards medical information, the Journal said .

On Monday, Google said patient data “cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data.”

Google did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

