e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / US state AGs, Justice Department to coordinate on Google probe

US state AGs, Justice Department to coordinate on Google probe

The probes revolve around monopolistic behavior that may harm consumers through Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic.

tech Updated: Jan 27, 2020 08:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Talks will likely include Google’s dominance in online search among other things.
Talks will likely include Google’s dominance in online search among other things.(AP)
         

US state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Inc’s Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The probes revolve around monopolistic behavior that may harm consumers through Google’s control of online advertising markets and search traffic.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported about the meeting and said it could eventually lead the Justice Department and state attorneys general to join forces.

Talks will likely include Google’s dominance in online search, possible anticompetitive behavior in its Android mobile operating system, and the best division of labor as the probes move forward, the paper said, citing some of the people.

US federal and state authorities have not shared data about their concurrent investigations to date, the journal added, citing some of the people.

Attorneys general from 48 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally launched an investigation into Google last year, in a sign of growing scrutiny of technology giants.

At least seven attorneys general who are part of the investigation being led by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been invited to the meeting, the Journal reported.

Google and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

tags
top news
‘Forcibly being sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest
‘Forcibly being sent back to Delhi’: Bhim Army chief held over CAA protest
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Three rockets hit US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, 1 wounded: Report
Three rockets hit US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad, 1 wounded: Report
Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years
Only Rs 10 crore of Rs 2,000-crore farm fund used in two years
Obama remembers Kobe Bryant, calls him ‘a legend on the court’
Obama remembers Kobe Bryant, calls him ‘a legend on the court’
Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today
Congress strategy meet on Union Budget today
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech