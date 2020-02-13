e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Valentine’s Day 2020: 5 Smart gifts under Rs 5,000 for your partner

Valentine’s Day 2020: 5 Smart gifts under Rs 5,000 for your partner

Are you still looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for your partner? Here are some options for you to consider.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here are top tech gifts for your partner.
Here are top tech gifts for your partner.(Pexels)
         

Valentine’s day is right around the corner. And the markets are bustling options that are there to help you make your partner feel extra special. So what do you do? How do you make your partner feel special on the day? Do you plan a weekend getaway or a romantic dinner at a fancy restaurant? Or do you buy a thoughtful tech gift instead? Abundance of options certainly doesn’t make the decision any easier.

Well, worry not dear friends. We’ve got your back!

If you are looking for a tech-friendly gift for your partner, your search ends here. Here are our top picks under Rs 5,000:

Smart speaker

Smart speakers are one of the best offbeat gift items that you can surprise your partner with on Valentine’s day. You can listen to music together, laugh at jokes and even bug your partner using Google and Amazon’s Broadcast feature. You can also enjoy trivia time together!

Amazon Echo Dot costs Rs 3,999 in India.
Amazon Echo Dot costs Rs 3,999 in India. ( Bloomberg )

You can buy Amazon Echo Dot 3G or Google Nest Mini. Both these devices cost Rs 3,999. Or you can buy Amazon Echo Dot with a Clock that is available for Rs 4,999. These devices are available offline and online at Amazon and Flipkart so you don’t need to fret over the availability.

Fitness tracker

If your partner is a fitness freak or is planning to get fitter, fitness trackers should be on the top of your list. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3, which costs Rs 1,599, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, which costs Rs 2,299 are worth considering. If you can splurge a little over your budget, the Fitbit Inspire is also worth considering. It is available for Rs 5,249 in Croma and Rs 5,750 on Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 costs Rs 2,299 in India.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 costs Rs 2,299 in India. ( Xiaomi )

Headphones

If your partner is a music buff, there is nothing better that you can gift them other than a pair of headphones or earphones. Sennheiser, Sony, SkullCandy and JBL are some of the top brands that offer headphones and earphones that sound, well, pitch perfect. Some of the options you can consider are Sony XB450 that costs around Rs 1,999, JBL T460BT that costs around Rs 2,500 and Skullcandy Cassette wireless headphone that will cost you around Rs 4,000.

Sony XB450 headphones cost around Rs 1,999 in India.
Sony XB450 headphones cost around Rs 1,999 in India. ( Sony )

Bluetooth speaker

Another option that you can consider for your music-lover partner is a Bluetooth speaker, a device that you can use in your home and while you are vacationing together. Amazon Echo Input portable Edition that costs Rs 4,999 is an option worth considering. It’s a smart Bluetooth speaker that brings Alexa to the wild world. Apart from that, JBL Go 2, which costs Rs 1,999, and JBL Flip 3 Stealth Edition, which costs Rs 4,499, are also worth considering.

Amazon Echo Input portable Edition costs Rs 4,999 in India.
Amazon Echo Input portable Edition costs Rs 4,999 in India. ( Amazon )

Subscriptions

So you got late to shop for a gift for your partner? Don’t worry, you can still buy your partner a subscription or an online gift card. Amazon Prime and Hotstar Premium yearly subscription cost Rs 999 a year.

Netflix Standard Subscription costs Rs 649 a month.
Netflix Standard Subscription costs Rs 649 a month. ( HT Web )

Alternatively, you can get your partner a year plan for Spotify Premium, which costs Rs 1,189, or a Netflix Standard subscription, which costs Rs 649 a month, so that you can stream movies and series together even when you are miles apart.

Happy Valentine’s day folks!

tags
top news
List political candidates’ criminal past on sites, social media: Supreme Court
List political candidates’ criminal past on sites, social media: Supreme Court
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech