Valentine’s Day 2020: Getting fit together should be in with these smartbands

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:00 IST

Of all the things that you could do with your partner, perhaps getting fit is one of the best things. Not only does it allow you to bond over hard gym sessions and help each other maintain diets, it also drives you towards more holistic life goals.

The one device that can help you in this is a smartband and they also make great Valentine’s Day gifts. We’ve picked out a bunch of smartbands we like. You know what to do:

The Garmin Forerunner and the Garmin Venu

The Garmin Forerunner 245M (for men) and the Garmin Venu (for women) come with a whole host of features that can help you kick off that fitness journey right. The Forerunner (Rs 34,990) comes with features that can evaluate your current training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it and it offers additional performance monitoring features along with safety and tracking features such as built-in incident detection, easy location sharing etc.

The Garmin Venu (Rs 37,490) comes with an AMOLED display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode; up to six hours in GPS mode with music. You can record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps and also get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen.

Honor Band 5i

This one is super cheap and makes the most sense if you are just starting off with workouts and are not sure what exactly you want from a smartband. Super affordable at Rs 1,999 the Honor Band 5i comes with a 2.4 cms (0.96-in) Full Touch Colour Display with 160x80 HD Resolution and Huawei’s in-house technologies such as TruSleep for Intelligent Sleep Monitoring and TruSeen for 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring.

The band also sports multiple fitness modes, notification and alerts, 5ATM water resistance amongst other smart features like find your phone, music control, sedentary alerts, etc.

There are three great colours you can pick between for him and her - Black, Olive Green and Coral Pink.

Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an in-house favourite, and is currently available on Amazon for Rs 18,200. They also currently have an offer that gives you 25% off if you buy two Fitbits (no matter what the model). The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in Alexa, always-on display, voice reply options, a six-day plus battery life and a whole bunch of colours for you to choose from.

There are cheaper Fitbit alternatives you can explore like the Inspire HR and the Versa Lite, but the Versa 2 gets our vote.

Mi Smart Band 4

For Rs 2,299 on Amazon right now, the Mi Smart Band 4 is another affordable smartband you can consider. Xiaomi offers a whole lot of colours on the bands so you can jazz it up all you want.

The Mi Band 4 comes with a full-touch AMOLED display, music and volume controls, unlimited watch faces, daily activity tracker, heart rate tracker etc.

Apple Watch Series 5

Last but not the least is the Apple Watch Series 5. Priced at Rs 40,900 (GPS) and Rs 49,900 (GPS + Cellular), buying this one is all about big decisions. Also, you cannot use this without an iPhone. But if you already have an iPhone, you should not buy anything else.

The Apple Watch 5 series comes with an aways-on retina display, built-in compass, health and fitness features like Cycle Tracking, Noise app and Activity Trends and the ECG app.

Couple up, pick a band and start working out. Happy Valentine’s Day!