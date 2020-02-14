Valentine’s Day 2020 Hike stickers: How to share stickers with your friends, family

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:13 IST

India’s first home-grown messaging app Hike has added a slew of love stickers and Valentine’s Day surprises for its top 2,000 users.

Much like last year, Hike incorporated all possible stickers to celebrate Valentine’s week, starting from February 7.

Reports say that as part of Valentine’s Day celebration, Hike has sent gift vouchers to its top 2,000 users with options to help them pick perfect gifts for their special someone.

According to Hike, over 1 billion love stickers were exchanged in 2019 on its platform and over 100 million love stickers were shared in January 2020 alone.

One of the most popular categories of stickers on the messaging app, Hike’s collection includes options for Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

With Valentine’s Day knocking at your doors, here’s how you can send some cute stickers on the messaging app:

How to share stickers in Hike app

Step 1: Open Hike settings

Step 2: Select Stickers

Step 3: Select the Hike user you want to send the sticker to

Step 4:Send the sticker of your choice.

How to send Hike stickers to other apps

Open the Hike messenger on your smartphone. After that, select the Sticker option at the bottom right corner of the app.

Now, go to the search section and type Valentine’s Day to get to the sticker of your choice.

When you have zeroed in on the sticker that you want to share, click on the sticker which will lead you to options of other apps where you can send the sticker. The options available include WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Select the relevant option and send the sticker.

For WhatsApp, select the user to send the sticker, while Instagram allows users a choice of three options, ‘Direct’, ‘Feed’ and ‘Stories’. Messenger too allows users to send the sticker to the person of their choice directly.