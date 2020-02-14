Valentine’s Day 2020: How to create custom WhatsApp Stickers

tech

Millions of us use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate and on February 14, which is also Valentine’s Day, it is natural to think that several more will be texting their partners, expressing how they feel. But more than texts and emojis, WhatsApp Stickers are the ones that express the most emotions without typing much. And while there are limited Sticker options on WhatsApp, you can create your own and send it to your partner.

Now, there are multiple ways how you can create WhatsApp Stickers but since its February 14 already, we understand that you don’t have enough time and need the quickest way. So the easiest of them is to download the apps that help you create WhatsApp Stickers.

So without wasting much time, here are some simple steps that let you create custom WhatsApp Stickers within minutes.

Step 1: Visit Google Play if using Android or App Store if using an iPhone, download a sticker maker app. Any app would do however, make sure it’s not a really shady one.

Step 2: Select the option to create a new sticker pack.

Step 3: Add and edit the Sticker image.

Step 4: Enter the sticker pack’s name to save it.

Step 5: Add the Sticker pack to WhatsApp

Step 6: Open WhatsApp, tap on the Stickers icon to see the new pack that is ready to use.

You can also create Stickers using any photo. All you need to do is to download a background eraser app and a Sticker maker. Use the eraser to clean the image, keeping just the required subject in the sticker and save it in the PNG format. Open the Sticker maker app, add those images in the pack and save it. Add it to your WhatsApp and you are ready to go.