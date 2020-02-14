e-paper
Valentine's Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and share with your friends, families

Valentine’s Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and share with your friends, families

To send WhatsApp stickers for Valentine’s Day 2020 from your phone, follow these steps.

Updated: Feb 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The sticker feature, rolled out by WhatsApp in 2018, has become quite popular. It enables a user to send stickers for all occasions and festivals like Diwali, Eid, Christmas and even Valentine’s Day.

There are pre-downloaded stickers available on WhatsApp, download from third party apps is allowed too.

Some sticker packs available for February 14 are Be My Valentine, Couple Goals and Cupid Cat.

To send stickers for Valentine’s Day 2020, through Android devices, follow these steps:

-- Open WhatsApp

-- Go to the chat window of the person

-- Tap on the smiley icon on the text bar

-- Select the sticker icon

-- Click on the ‘+’ symbol

-- You will be taken to sticker library

-- Scroll down till the end, there will be an option named ‘Get more stickers’, tap on it

-- You will be directed to Google Play Store from where you can download any sticker pack, including a Valentine’s Day pack

-- Once the pack is downloaded, complete the installation by opening the app and clicking on ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option

-- You can access the sticker pack through your sticker library and send it to your Valentine

When it comes to stickers, Android users have more liberty in choosing packs and downloading a variety of stickers from third party apps.

You can’t download third party app stickers on an iOS device. However, there is no need to worry as the stickers rolled out by WhatsApp will be available. A sticker that you received and is not available on your Apple device can be marked as favourite and used in future.

To send stickers through an Apple device, following steps should be followed:

1. Go to the WhatsApp text bar

3. Tap on the sticker icon on the right

4. On the sticker library, click on the ‘+’ icon

5. You will be taken to all the options that are available on WhatsApp

6. If the pack is available you can download and start using it.

