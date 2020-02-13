Tight budget this Valentine’s Day? Here are some gifting options for you

tech

Valentine’s Day (February 14) is just a day away and for those of you who are tight on budget but want to give something to their loved ones, we have compiled a small list of products that are priced under Rs 1,000. The list includes everything from earphones to GPS tags and even gift cards on Google Play and App Store. So before you forget about it and get a mouthful from your partner, take a look below and order/buy them right away.

Earphones under Rs 1,000

Earphones are the most basic devices that one can gift to partners on Valentine’s Day. You get earphones from JBL, Sennheiser and Sony among others. Some earphones to look out for:

-JBL Endurance Run sweat-proof sports in-ear headphones

-Sony MDR-EX150AP in-ear headphones

-Sennheiser CX 180 Street II In-Ear Headphone

Bluetooth tags under Rs 1,000

GPS tags are one of the most useful tech products for those who often misplace their keychains, bags, wallets and more. You can buy these GPS tags under Rs 1,000:

-Portronics POR-130 iTrack

-CRAYOTALK Wireless Bluetooth tracker

Gift cards for video streaming services under Rs 1,000

Giving a gift card for Amazon Prime, buying them a Netflix subscription, YouTube Premium subscription or any music streaming service is also one of the ways here. If your partner is into video streaming, nothing will make him/her happier than this.

-Netflix starts at Rs 199 and goes till Rs 799 per month.

-Amazon Prime - Rs 999 for a year.

-YouTube Premium on Android and iOS costs Rs 129 and Rs 169 per month respectively.

-Spotify costs Rs 119 per month

-Apple Music starts at Rs 99 per month

Electric hot water bottle/electric blanket under Rs 1,000

It is still cold and it doesn’t seem to go anywhere for the next one month at least. So if you want to snuggle up and get all cozy with your partner, an electric blanket or an electric hot water bag are just perfect for them.

Google Play/App Store gift cards

If none of the above applies to your partner, the best option is to gift them Google Play or App Store gift cards. Your partner can use it to buy movies, health apps, games and more using it.