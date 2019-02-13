Valentine’s Day WhatsApp themed stickers: How to download, install

WhatsApp rolled out its ‘Stickers’ feature late last year. WhatsApp Stickers took off instantly becoming one of the most popular features on the app. WhatsApp offers pre-installed sticker packs and gives users the option to download third-party packs as well.

WhatsApp offers stickers for every major and popular occasion including Valentine’s Day 2019. There are many Valentine’s Day stickers available on WhatsApp. Here’s how you can search for WhatsApp Stickers, download and share them.

How to send Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

Open a chat on WhatsApp, and tap on the text bar.

Now tap on the emoji button and select the third icon for Stickers.

Tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the “Get more stickers” option.

You will be redirected to Google Play Store with a list of sticker packs available.

You can type “WAStickerApp Valentine’s Day” to get a list of sticker packs.

WhatsApp has tons of sticker apps available for Valentine’s Day. You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you’re done, the new Valentine’s Day sticker apps will show up on the sticker tab on WhatsApp. If you don’t see the sticker app, you can tap on the ‘+’ icon to see the full list of WhatsApp Sticker apps.

