Verizon to roll out its own cloud gaming service

Verizon had been quietly working on its own cloud gaming service which is now ready to hit the shore.

Verizon Gaming is already running in alpha mode on Nvidia Shield and will soon be up on the Android platform. The service will mark the US carrier’s new move into the gaming industry and showcase its 5G broadband for both in-home and on-the-go.

According to The Verge, the service can be played using a paired Xbox One controller. Some of the games available in the alpha mode currently includes Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Battlefield V, and Destiny 2.

However, the service needs refining as there is currently a lack of any kind of save option and players have to restart from the beginning. The initial test run is schedule to wrap up at the end of January.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:29 IST