Near mint condition copy of Super Mario Bros auctioned for over Rs 71 lakh

Vintage gaming consoles always have a special place in the heart of gamers. But some enthusiasts are ready to pay a fortune to get their hands on these age-old beauties.

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros., released by Nintendo in 1985, achieved a world record when it sold for an eye-watering $100,150.

As explained by Kenneth Thrower, co-founder and chief grader of Wata Games, beyond the artistic and historical significance of the game, it is the supreme state of preservation that makes it even more invaluable.

Heritage Auctions explained in its official statement that Nintendo reprinted Super Mario Bros. from 1985 to 1994 numerous times, resulting in 11 different box variations. Of the sealed copies of Super Mario Bros., the one sold at a fortune is the only known ‘sticker sealed’ copy that was certified with a Near Mint grade of 9.4 and a ‘Seal Rating’ of A++.

Interestingly, the mint-condition game has not been acquired by a single bidder. A group of collectors have purchased the game, including Jim Halperin, Founder and Co-Chairman of Heritage Auctions; Zac Gieg, owner of Just Press Play Video Games, and Rich Lecce, renowned coin dealer, pioneering video game collector, and owner of Robert B. Lecce Numismatist Inc of Boca Raton.

