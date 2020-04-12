Video app VMate’s Myth Buster simplifies WHO-sourced info on Covid-19: Here’s all you need to know

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 07:29 IST

There are plenty of articles and videos on the Internet that advise you to wash hands regularly, not touch your eyes and nose and use sanitizers and masks to protect yourself from Covid-19. Alongside valid and legitimate videos, there is also a pool of unverified information on the world wide web that spreads panic instead of helping mankind combat the crisis.

What’s unfortunate is that there are very few platforms providing authenticated and detailed information about the Dos and the Don’ts and the safeguards one should adhere to.

In a bid to overcome these limitations and help people beat the pandemic, short video app VMate has launched an official profile on the platform that serves detailed information verified by none other than the World Health Organization (WHO).

The profile titled ‘Myth Buster’ answers almost all frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the pandemic and clarifies doubts. The profile furnishes the facts in an interesting and interactive format, with clear Hindi text, voice-over narration and animations.

The idea behind it to maximise the reach of the message among the masses and help them understand the technicalities in the simplest possible manner. Users also have the option to share the videos on different social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Here are 10 questions and their answers from the Myth Buster profile on VMate:

1. Can drinking more water help contain the spread of Coronavirus?

According to a social media post, drinking water every 15 minutes will kill any virus between your throat and down to the stomach, where the already-present acidic stomach juices will kill them. Fact is that there’s no scientific evidence of any kind of virus being killed by following this ‘solution’. However, drinking water regularly keeps your body hydrated and that is a good practice.

2. Can Vitamin C supplement save you from Covid-19?

Researchers have not yet found any proof to substantiate this claim that Vitamin C is an effective supplement against coronavirus.

3. Is consuming silver particles the right prevention against coronavirus?

An American televangelist falsely claimed that colloidal silver, which means silver particles in liquid, can prevent and treat strains of coronavirus in as little as 12 hours and further help in improving immunity. There is no proof to support this claim. As a matter of fact, consuming colloidal silver can damage your kidney and lead to cardiac ailments. So, don’t do it.

4. Does consuming garlic help prevent novel coronavirus?

Garlic is a good food ingredient, equipped with shielding properties against several diseases. However, there is no scientific proof about whether it is helpful in combating the novel coronavirus.

5. Is consumption of alcohol a safeguard against Covid-19?

Alcohol consumption is no safeguard against coronavirus. In fact, it can turn out to be dangerous. Regular and increased consumption of alcohol can lead to several health-related complications.

6. Do mosquitoes spread coronavirus?

Mosquito bites do not lead to the spread of coronavirus. There is no finding or study suggesting that mosquitoes can spread this virus.

7. How effective are thermal scanners in detecting corona-infected persons?

Thermal scanners can help identify people who have fever triggered by Covid-19. However, they fail to detect patients who have coronavirus but do not show the fever symptom. Hence, it is not very effective since a person contaminated with the virus may not show fever-like symptoms for as long as 10 days.

8. Does taking hot-water bath prevent Covid-19?

No, bathing with hot water is no solution to the coronavirus menace. The body temperature of a normal person varies from 36.5 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius (97-98 degrees Farenheit), irrespective of the water temperature you are bathing in. Going by the facts, using water that is too hot can be harmful for your skin.

9. Does coronavirus not spread in hot and humid weather?

Facts ascertained till date show that Covid-19 can spread in cold as well as hot/humid weather. Irrespective of weather conditions, if you are residing or travelling in a corona-reported area, please ensure that you take all necessary precautions. The best way to remain safe is by washing your hands properly and regularly.

10. Can a person recover from coronavirus?

Yes, a person can fully recover from coronavirus. And if some symptoms persist after getting treated, it does not mean that the symptoms will stay with you for life. Most people getting infected with the virus can get rid of it completely. All symptoms must be treated clinically, and if cough, fever and breathing trouble remain, one must consult a doctor immediately.