Video conferencing definitely coming to Tesla vehicles: Elon Musk

tech

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:07 IST

There has been ample speculation about the interior cameras that are hidden in the rearview mirror of the Tesla Model 3 (launched in 2017) that face the car’s cabin. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has mentioned that the cameras are “there to support the company’s eventual robotaxi plans or even record sing-along sessions with the vehicle’s Caraoke feature”.

There was also some talk about the cameras being used to recognise people in the car and deliver personalised features.

However, it seems that the cabin-facing cameras might be for video conferencing instead. And this prompt comes from the CEO himself who responded to the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Group on Twitter with -

Do you think we could get video conferencing within a Tesla — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 5, 2020

There is no information about when this feature might actually be put to use yet, or whether it will be on when a person is driving - we’ll have to wait to find out.

Tesla’s entertainment features like Netflix streaming etc, can only be accessed when the vehicle is parked. The Caraoke feature can be used while driving but the lyrics that pops up on the display in the central screen is only for the passengers and not the driver. There is a confirmation button - I am a passenger - that pops up before the track is launched. This does not necessarily mean that the upcoming video conferencing feature will have the same restrictions as the Caraoke one.

A couple of days ago, Musk tweeted about creating a game, a complex version of Pac-Man, or Mario Kart or Pokemon Go, that interacts with virtual reality and can be played while driving.