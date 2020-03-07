e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Virgin Media reports database breach

Virgin Media reports database breach

Virgin Media reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company’s database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.

tech Updated: Mar 07, 2020 18:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Virgin Media reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company’s database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.
Virgin Media reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company’s database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, on Thursday reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company’s database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.

The company said the breach did not happen due to a hack but occurred as the database was incorrectly configured. The database did not include any passwords or financial details and was accessible from April 2019 until February 28, 2020, it added.

The database, however, included limited contact information such as names, home and email addresses and phone numbers.

Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schuler said the company recently became aware of the issue and immediately shut down access to the affected database.

The company, which is conducting an ongoing investigation, said it believes the database was accessed at least once but does not know the extent of the access.

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: 3 more test positive in India, total confirmed cases 34
Coronavirus Live: 3 more test positive in India, total confirmed cases 34
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
PM Modi sends best wishes to India ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
PM Modi sends best wishes to India ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Fitbit Versa 2 review: Smartest fitness band for Android
Fitbit Versa 2 review: Smartest fitness band for Android
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech