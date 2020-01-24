e-paper
Home / Tech / Vivo claims it surpassed Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

Vivo claims it surpassed Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

The brand took a big leap with capturing 17% market share - its highest-ever -- in the third quarter (July-September period), according to Counterpoint Research.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Vivo V17 Pro smartphones.
Vivo V17 Pro smartphones.(Vivo India)
         

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo became the top brand in the Indian offline market in the month of November, garnering 24.7% share and beating Xiaomi and Samsung, the company’s top India executive said on Friday.

“Vivo’s offline market share went from 23% in October to 24.7% in November as per the German research firm GfK, making us again the top brand in the Indian smartphone market. I thank the Indian consumers who have maintained their trust in the brand,” Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS.

Also read: Vivo parent company brings ‘iQoo’ to India, might launch the first Snapdragon 865 SoC phone

The brand took a big leap with capturing 17% market share - its highest-ever -- in the third quarter (July-September period), according to Counterpoint Research. In September, the Chinese handset maker recorded 22.5% in terms of value, and 21.4% in terms of volume.

“The growth has only made us humble as we enter 2020 with new energies. We will launch our next flagship in the popular ‘V’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will come with unmatched specifications,” Marya added.

Vivo has presence in over 70,000 retail outlets in the country and has been a hit among the users in the small-town India.

Currently the third largest smartphone player in India, Vivo is also committed to invest heavily in the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“We are investing Rs 7,500 crore in the country in multiple phases as promised. We have the maximum capacity of producing 33.5 million handsets in a year and over 10,000 people, including women, are working at our Greater Noida factory,” said Marya.

Also read : Vivo might launch a foldable phone on February 23: Here’s what we know so far

He said that the goal of the company is to not only to launch new devices but also provide customers better after-sales service experience, which is the key motto of the company.

“We are deeply focused on bringing new innovations to stay ahead in the smartphone segment,” he added.

On Thursday, iQOO, a brand from Vivo, announced its entry into the Indian market that will be the first, 5G-ready premium device and would take on Xiaomi’s new sub-brand POCO.

The iQOO brand would work as a separate legal entity in the country.

