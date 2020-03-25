Vivo India donates more than 1 lakh masks to healthcare workers in Maharashtra

tech

To deal with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Vivo has pledged to donate one lakh medical masks to the government of Maharashtra for the healthworkers. The company also donated 5,000 N-95 masks that are designed to filter airborne particles.

At a time when the entire country is in lockdown, healthcare workers continue to work under difficult circumstances and rigorously fight against the spread of the virus. Thus, it becomes vital to take special initiatives to ensure safety of these caregivers.

Acknowledging the initiative, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said, “I thank Vivo for contributing to this humanitarian cause and all other corporates should also follow suit”.

“In these crucial times, it is vital that we all stand united and contribute towards containing this global health pandemic. We have planned to suspend all our new product launches during this period. We also acknowledge the role caregivers play in these crucial times and wish to support the government to ensure their safety,” said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India.