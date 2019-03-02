Vivo iQoo gaming smartphone launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Vivo on Friday launched a new gaming smartphone, iQoo in China. Vivo iQoo is also the first smartphone under the company’s sub-brand iQoo.

Vivo iQoo starts at CNY 2,998 (Rs 31,800 approx) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. it also comes in three more variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 3,298 (Rs35,000 approx) and CNY 3,598 (Rs 39,000 approx) respectively.

There’s also a top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage which will be available at CNY 4,298 (Rs 45,500 approx). Vivo iQoo will be available in two colour options of ‘Electric Blue’ or ‘Lava Orange’. Vivo hasn’t announced any global launch plans for iQoo smartphone as yet.

Vivo iQoo gaming features

Vivo iQoo comes with pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides for additional gaming controls. The smartphone is also equipped with liquid cooling. For performance boost, Vivo iQoo offers ‘Multi-Turbo’ modes like AI Turbo, Net Turbo, and Cooling Turbo.

Vivo iQoo specifications

Vivo iQoo features a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor. For photography, there’s a triple-camera setup of 13-megapixel Sony IMX263 sensor, 12-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Vivo iQoo packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 44W fast charging. The smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C and Bluetooth. It also features an in-display fingerprint in addition to face unlock.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 18:40 IST