Vivo iQOO Pro 5G smartphone to launch on August 22

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has released an official confirmation on the Weibo microblogging website that its iQOO Pro 5G smartphone would be debuting in China on August 22.

According to a report by GSMArena, the upcoming Vivo smartphone is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which was unveiled recently. As of now, the price of the smartphone is expected to be around $650.

According to rumoured specifications and leaked photos of the phone, the device would be similar to the first Vivo iQOO -- three cameras on the back, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage along with fast-charging for the 4,500mAh battery, the report added.

The device would be Vivo’s first handset that is ready for the next generation network.

Recently, Vivo introduced the iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China, powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB RAM.

