Vivo is working on a new Nex 3 variant with some serious upgrades

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:54 IST

Vivo is working on a new variant of its Nex 3 smartphone. As expected, the model will sport 5G connectivity. Vivo hasn’t officially announced the variant yet but the phone has made an appearance on Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing some key details.

According to the Geekbench listing, Vivo Nex 3 5G will feature an octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The listing reveals the phone achieved 921 points in the single-core test and 3369 points multi-core test. The benchmark scores suggest the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

Vivo Nex 3 5G is said to feature a 6.89-inch full HD+ display with AMOLED panel. The phone is rumoured to sport as many as three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 13-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it’s likely to have a 16-megapixel camera. The Nex 3 5G is said to house a 4,250mAh battery.

The updated model will come months after Vivo launched the Nex 3. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch OLED display. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with three cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 13-megapixel sensors.