e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Vivo is working on a new Nex 3 variant with some serious upgrades

Vivo is working on a new Nex 3 variant with some serious upgrades

Vivo Nex 3 5G is said to feature a 6.89-inch full HD+ display with AMOLED panel.

tech Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vivo NEX 3 5G leaks
Vivo NEX 3 5G leaks(Vivo )
         

Vivo is working on a new variant of its Nex 3 smartphone. As expected, the model will sport 5G connectivity. Vivo hasn’t officially announced the variant yet but the phone has made an appearance on Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing some key details.

According to the Geekbench listing, Vivo Nex 3 5G will feature an octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The listing reveals the phone achieved 921 points in the single-core test and 3369 points multi-core test. The benchmark scores suggest the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

Vivo Nex 3 5G is said to feature a 6.89-inch full HD+ display with AMOLED panel. The phone is rumoured to sport as many as three rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 13-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it’s likely to have a 16-megapixel camera. The Nex 3 5G is said to house a 4,250mAh battery.

The updated model will come months after Vivo launched the Nex 3. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch OLED display. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with three cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 13-megapixel sensors.

tags
top news
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech