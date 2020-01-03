Vivo launches the Vivo S1Pro in India: Here are the prices and specs

tech

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:24 IST

Vivo announced the Vivo S1Pro in India today. This is the second S series smartphone the company has launched in the country, the first being the Vivo S1 that they launched in August last year.

Priced at Rs 19,990, the Vivo S1Pro will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The smartphone hits stores tomorrow, January 4, and can also be bought online from the Vivo E-store and from Amazon and Flipkart.

If you buy the smartphone offline, you can avail 10% cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There is also a one-time screen replacement that you can avail of.

Online, there is the one-time screen replacement promise as well (valid till January 31), a 10% cashback on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, Jio offers worth Rs 12,000 (valid till January 31) and a no-cost EMI option for nine months.

Design and specs:

The Vivo S1Pro comes with a diamond-shaped camera module on the back and three colour options. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, FHD+ resolution and an ‘Always on Display’ option that promises to be low powered.

The screen is protected by a Schott Xensation 3D display protection and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The S1Pro has four cameras housed in the diamond-shaped module – a 48 megapixel primary shooter, an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2 megapixel camera for micro shots and another 2 megapixel one for Bokeh. The cameras come with electronic image stabilisation EIS.

There is a 32 megapixel selfie camera on the front in a discrete waterdrop notch.

The Vivo S1Pro comes in only one memory variant – 8GB/128GB and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 under the hood. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging tech.