e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Tech / Vivo launches the Vivo S1Pro in India: Here are the prices and specs

Vivo launches the Vivo S1Pro in India: Here are the prices and specs

Vivo had launched the Vivo S1 in August last year, and have now followed the S series up with the Pro variant of the device.

tech Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priced at Rs 19,990, the Vivo S1Pro will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White.
Priced at Rs 19,990, the Vivo S1Pro will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. (Vivo)
         

Vivo announced the Vivo S1Pro in India today. This is the second S series smartphone the company has launched in the country, the first being the Vivo S1 that they launched in August last year.

Priced at Rs 19,990, the Vivo S1Pro will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White. The smartphone hits stores tomorrow, January 4, and can also be bought online from the Vivo E-store and from Amazon and Flipkart.

If you buy the smartphone offline, you can avail 10% cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. There is also a one-time screen replacement that you can avail of.

Online, there is the one-time screen replacement promise as well (valid till January 31), a 10% cashback on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, Jio offers worth Rs 12,000 (valid till January 31) and a no-cost EMI option for nine months.

Design and specs:

The Vivo S1Pro comes with a diamond-shaped camera module on the back and three colour options. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, FHD+ resolution and an ‘Always on Display’ option that promises to be low powered.

The screen is protected by a Schott Xensation 3D display protection and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The S1Pro has four cameras housed in the diamond-shaped module – a 48 megapixel primary shooter, an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2 megapixel camera for micro shots and another 2 megapixel one for Bokeh. The cameras come with electronic image stabilisation EIS.

There is a 32 megapixel selfie camera on the front in a discrete waterdrop notch.

The Vivo S1Pro comes in only one memory variant – 8GB/128GB and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 under the hood. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging tech.

tags
top news
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech