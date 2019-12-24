Vivo might launch a foldable phone on February 23: Here’s what we know so far

tech

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:52 IST

Vivo has started sending out invites for the press conference scheduled for February 23 at the MWC 2020 at Barcelona. And there is a possibility that it might be a foldable smartphone or a new flagship for certain.

These speculations are heating up since Vivo is not a regular at MWC therefore it is probably a launch significant enough to be scheduled for the Mobile World Congress.

If Vivo does launch a foldable it will join the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Motorola as a company leading the foldable phone trend in the industry.

The invites the company has started sending out don’t give enough information about what can be expected from the conference except the time and date. If Vivo does not launch a foldable phone, we might see the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V19 Pro instead – there is a V on the invite so our guess is as good as yours.

The V19 Pro will be the successor to the V17 Pro that launched this year.

Vivo launched the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro smartphones in China recently. Both are 5G phones and are the first smartphones to be powered by the Exynos 980 processor.

Vivo has been quite busy this year with the Vivo V17 series, they also launched the U series, the Y series and the S series in India as well. Internationally Vivo has been working on the Vivo Nex 2.