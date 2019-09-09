e-paper
Vivo NEX 3 5G to offer new customisable camera UI, official launch on September 16

Vivo NEX 3 5G will also come with 64-megapixel rear camera.

tech Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Vivo NEX 3 5G to launch on launch on September 16
Vivo NEX 3 5G to launch on launch on September 16(HT Photo)
         

With Chinese smartphone maker Vivo already confirming that it would launch its new 5G flagship smartphone ‘NEX 3 5G’ on September 16, the company’s general product manager Li Xiang, has now revealed that the device would have a new customisable Camera UI App.

Li posted about the feature on his Weibo account and shared some screenshots of the camera UI. The post says “NEX 3 brings you a new design of custom camera function”, news portal GSMArena reported on Saturday.

In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back in a triple-camera setup. This is the same sensor that would be used in the Redmi Note 8 Pro that is all set to launch soon.

In addition, the phone is also expected to come with a 44W fast charging support. The company has also reportedly confirmed that the NEX 3 would have a Waterfall display and also a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQOO had the China launch of its Pro and Pro 5G smartphones bearing Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a triple rear camera setup.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:54 IST

