Vivo Nex 3: Here’s what to expect from the next flagship smartphone

tech

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:04 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its smartphones NEX 3 and NEX 3 5G in China, but ahead of the official launch key specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

The specifications of both the devices are almost the same, except for the support of 5G connectivity.

Both upcoming smartphones would feature a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels. The phones would be backed by 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

In addition, the NEX 3 5G would come with a Snapdragon X50 chip that enables 5G connectivity on the smartphone. The smartphones would feature a triple-camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, coupled with two other camera sensors WITH 13MP resolution.

On the front side, both the phones will feature a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 19:04 IST