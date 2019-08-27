Vivo Nex 3 to launch next month, to come with 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

tech

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone NEX 3 5G would be launched in China in September.

Considering the phone is expected to be a flagship, it would likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, GSMArena reported on Monday.

In terms of specifications, the device is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back in a triple-camera setup. This is the same sensor that would be used in the Redmi Note 8 Pro that is all set to launch soon.

In addition, the phone is also expected to come with 44W fast charging support.

The company has also reportedly confirmed that the NEX 3 would have a Waterfall display and also a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQOO launched Vivo iQOO Pro, iQoo Pro 5G smartphones bearing Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, triple rear camera setup in China.

