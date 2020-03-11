Vivo Nex 3S 5G launched with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:09 IST

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone ‘Vivo Nex 3S 5G’. The new smartphone joins the Nex 3 which launched in September last year. Vivo Nex 3S 5G comes with a range of upgrades over the predecessor. The phone comes with 64-megapixel triple-camera, a ‘waterfall’ display, and 5G connectivity.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G is priced at CNY 4,998 (Rs 53,000 approximately). This is for the base model that houses 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-end model which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,298 (Rs 56,000 approximately). The phone is currently available in China and is likely to be available in other markets in the coming months.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 220 grams. It has a 6.89-inch full HD+ display with AMOLED panel. The display also has HDR 10+ support and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Vivo claims its new phone has 99.6% screen-to-body ratio.

For performance, Vivo Nex 3S 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There’s another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G features triple rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS. Other key features of the phone include Wi-Fi 6, Dual-frequency GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack.