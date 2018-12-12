Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition launched: Two OLED screens, 10GB RAM, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Refreshing its NEX series, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday launched the “NEX Dual Display Edition” smartphone with 10GB RAM, futuristic dual display and a triple camera system at the rear.

According to the announcement made on the company’s official Weibo account, the phone’s price has been set at 4,998 yuan (almost Rs 52,000) in the Chinese market for the 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

“As Vivo’s premium line-up, the NEX series offers not only an extraordinary user experience to consumers, it also unleashes our imagination towards the future of development of smartphones,” Spark Ni, Senior Vice President, Vivo, said in a statement.

There’s a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display with close to 91.63 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is pertinent to note that the front screen is free from any sort of notch or hole for a selfie camera.

There’s an additional 5.49-inch Super AMOLED display on the phone’s back. A “Lunar Ring” has been featured on the rear display that creates a glowing band of colours which can signify notifications and even pulse with music.

NEX Dual Display Edition’s camera setup consists of a 12MP dual-pixel main camera (with Sony IMX363 sensor and 4-axis OIS), a specialised night video camera and a time of flight (TOF) 3D camera.

The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and comes with 10GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The smartphone also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and camera with 3D sensing technology for enhanced facial recognition.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:00 IST