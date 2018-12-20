Vivo offers new phone for an upfront payment of Rs 101: Read the fine print

Vivo on Thursday launched a new offline-only offer ‘New Phone, New You’ under which it is offering any Vivo smartphone above the value of INR 10,000 by making an immediate payment of Rs 101. Customers, however, will need to pay the total amount in 6 equal EMIs.

The scheme is available for phones such as Vivo NEX, V11, V11 Pro, Y95, Y83 Pro, and Y81-4G.

Here’s how to avail the offer

Since it’s an offline-only sale, you need to visit any of the Vivo-BFL mapped partner stores

You need to carry your basic KYC documents such as PAN Card, Voter ID card, Aadhar Card etc.

Choose the device.

Pay an upfront fee of Rs 101 and submit your KYC documents to the retailer

The device MOP will be divided into six equal EMIs

Additional benefits

Vivo is offering HDDFC ZERO Down Payment facility with additional 5% cashback on credit/debit cards EMI transactions, credit card regular transactions and with HDFC CD paper finance. Users can also avail HDB ZERO down payment offer for 6 month EMI.

Terms and Conditions of the new offer

The offer is part of a limited period campaign. The offer is available starting December 20 2018 to January 31, 2019.

Offer is available across India on Vivo approved BFL mapped stores only

Customers can purchase any Vivo device (with MOP above 10K) by paying an upfront fee of Rs 101

The device will be divided into six EMI’s as per the scheme construct

The offer is available only on purchases made through Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The upfront of Rs 101 will be over and above the MOP

Offer cannot be availed the normal EMI offers

Vivo smartphones are available with other EMI options also

HDFC cashback will be posted after 90 days of successful 3 EMI payment

Processing fees of Rs 399 would be charged with HDB and HDFC paper finance

BFL and Vivo reserves the right to withdraw/modify this campaign as per the company requirements

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 19:19 IST