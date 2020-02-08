e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Vivo opens flagship experiential retail store in Mumbai

Vivo opens flagship experiential retail store in Mumbai

Vivo has launched their flagship experiential store in Mumbai today and the company plans to open 20 more such stores across the country soon.

tech Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vivo has launched their flagship experiential store in Mumbai today and the company plans to open 20 more such stores across the country soon.
Vivo has launched their flagship experiential store in Mumbai today and the company plans to open 20 more such stores across the country soon.(Vivo)
         

Vivo has launched their flagship experiential store in Mumbai today and the company plans to open 20 more such stores across the country soon. The store has been created to offer distinct customer experience in an offline space.

The new store in Thane is approximately 1,800 sq ft in area is the first of its kind in the city and includes an accessory and IoT zone, a gaming experience zone and a VR and photo zone. Customers can check out the entire range of Vivo’s devices and accessories, try out the Ultra Game mode on certain smartphones and even try out the cameras before they decide what phone they want to buy.

Hindustantimes

Customers can also enjoy 10% assured cashback on all bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards & EMI on all phones above Rs 10,000 till February 29 if they shop from the store.

“The offline channel has been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy and we would continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600,” said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Also Read: For the first time ever, Vivo is number 2 in the Indian smartphone market

Vivo currently has an experiential retail store in Bengaluru as well.

2019 has been good year for Vivo. The smartphone company clocked an overall 24.7% market share (volume-wise) in December 2019, making them the number one offline brand in the country. In the mid-premium ($300-500) segment, Vivo continued to lead the market with 28% share in 2019, according to the IDC.

Also Read: Vivo parent company brings ‘iQoo’ to India, might launch the first Snapdragon 865 SoC phone

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Delhi seals its mandate for assembly election, all eyes on exit polls now
Delhi seals its mandate for assembly election, all eyes on exit polls now
PUBG Mobile’s RageGear mode: Tip and tricks to use it best
PUBG Mobile’s RageGear mode: Tip and tricks to use it best
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech