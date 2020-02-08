Vivo opens flagship experiential retail store in Mumbai

tech

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:37 IST

Vivo has launched their flagship experiential store in Mumbai today and the company plans to open 20 more such stores across the country soon. The store has been created to offer distinct customer experience in an offline space.

The new store in Thane is approximately 1,800 sq ft in area is the first of its kind in the city and includes an accessory and IoT zone, a gaming experience zone and a VR and photo zone. Customers can check out the entire range of Vivo’s devices and accessories, try out the Ultra Game mode on certain smartphones and even try out the cameras before they decide what phone they want to buy.

Customers can also enjoy 10% assured cashback on all bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards & EMI on all phones above Rs 10,000 till February 29 if they shop from the store.

“The offline channel has been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy and we would continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600,” said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo currently has an experiential retail store in Bengaluru as well.

2019 has been good year for Vivo. The smartphone company clocked an overall 24.7% market share (volume-wise) in December 2019, making them the number one offline brand in the country. In the mid-premium ($300-500) segment, Vivo continued to lead the market with 28% share in 2019, according to the IDC.

