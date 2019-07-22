Vivo S1 set to launch in India on August 7: Expected price, specifications, and features

tech

After launching Z-series in India, Vivo is gearing up to launch a new Vivo S-series of smartphones. The company on Monday sent out invites to confirm the launch of new smartphone series on August 7. According to reports, Vivo will launch its Vivo S1 smartphone in India. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has roped in Sara Ali Khan to promote the new smartphones.

Just like Z1 Pro, Vivo S1 will be targeted at youth with focus on design and camera capabilities. It is worth noting that Vivo S1 has already launched in China. The phone starts at CNY (Rs 24,500). The S1 is accompanied by another smartphone called Vivo S1 Pro.

Vivo S1 comes with a glass-like reflective back panel. It has a triple-rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with dewdrop notch on the top. Vivo S1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 processor with 4GB of RAM. Other key features of Vivo S1 include 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery, and Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

