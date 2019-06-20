Vivo’s Super FlashCharge tech can fully charge a 4,000mAh phone in just 13 minutes

Vivo has big plans for MWC Shanghai 2019 scheduled to take place from June 26 to June 29. Vivo will unveil its new 120W fast charging technology.

Vivo made the announcement on Weibo where it teases the new fast charging technology. According to Vivo’s teaser its 120W fast charging can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes. ‘Vivo Super FlashCharge’ is also claimed to charge 50% in just 5 minutes. With this Vivo would be offering the ‘fastest’ fast charging. Vivo is also the latest to join this race with companies like OnePlus, Huawei and Oppo.

OnePlus has its Dash Charge 30, while Huawei offers 40W fast charging. Oppo which currently offers the fastest charging on its Find X phone with 50W charging. Xiaomi also showed off its 100W fast charging technology earlier this March. Xiaomi demonstrated its ‘Super Charge Turbo’ technology by charging a 4,000mAh powered phone from 0 to 100% in 17 minutes.

Vivo has so far only teased its new fast charging. More details on Vivo Super FlashCharge will be announced at the event. Vivo will also showcase 5G technologies at MWC 2019. The company is expected to launch its 5G smartphone which will most likely be the Apex 2019.

Unveiled earlier this January, Vivo Apex 2019 concept phone comes with 5G support, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 855 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone uses screen-sound technology for audio output. It’s fingerprint sensor is also placed through the display.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:57 IST