Vivo’s Z series to be Flipkart-exclusive in India
The new Vivo Z series smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It will be fuelled by 5,000 mAh battery.tech Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
To launch its first Z series device in India, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Wednesday announced exclusive partnership with online marketplace Flipkart.
The smartphone would feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, 16 megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera.
“The all-new Z series has been designed to empower millennials and fulfil the dynamic needs of the ‘Gen Z’,” said Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India.
Running on Android 9 Pie, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and will be fuelled by 5,000 mAh battery.
According to speculations, the smartphone could be a variant of Vivo Z5x, launched in China last month as the brand’s first handset with a punch-hole display. In China, the phone comes with four memory variants -- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.
Details on the pricing and availability of all variants in India have not been disclosed.
