Vivo S1 India launch today: Expected specifications, features, and more

Aug 07, 2019

Vivo will introduce its latest S-series of smartphones in India today. The first phone under the new series is going to be Vivo S1. Vivo has roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to promote the latest smartphone series.

Vivo S1 is expected to be targeted at the mid-range segment in India where it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M40, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi K20. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders in India.

Vivo S1 sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood runs a MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

It features a triple-rear camera setup consisting of featuring 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Vivo S1 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other top features of Vivo S1 include 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery, and Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

Aug 07, 2019