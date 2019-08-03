e-paper
Vivo S1 is now available for pre-orders in India via offline stores

Vivo S1 will be launched in India on August 7. The smartphone is expected to launch with a triple-camera setup.

tech Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Vivo S1 China model.
Vivo S1 China model.(Vivo)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has started taking pre-orders through offline stores for its ‘S1’ smartphone which will be launched in India on August 7.

The pre-orders for the device would continue till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 for the same, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Vivo S1 is expected to come in three variants -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC.

The phone houses a triple camera unit with a 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effects. On the front, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

 

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 15:59 IST

