Vivo S1 is now available for pre-orders in India via offline stores

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:59 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has started taking pre-orders through offline stores for its ‘S1’ smartphone which will be launched in India on August 7.

The pre-orders for the device would continue till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 for the same, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Vivo S1 is expected to come in three variants -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC.

The phone houses a triple camera unit with a 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effects. On the front, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

