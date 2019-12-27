e-paper
Home / Tech / Vivo S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant: Here are the other details

Vivo S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant: Here are the other details

Vivo will be launching the S1 Pro in India next month. We know quite a bit about the device already thanks to all the leaks. Read on…

tech Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Vivo S1 Pro is going to be launched in India next month. And as far as sources and leaks go, we know that the smartphone might be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant.
The Vivo S1 Pro is going to be launched in India next month. And as far as sources and leaks go, we know that the smartphone might be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant.(Twitter )
         

The Vivo S1 Pro is going to be launched in India next month. And as far as sources and leaks go, we know that the smartphone might be priced at Rs 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant. This price falls in line with earlier rumours that pegged the smartphone to be priced around Rs 20,000.

The Vivo S1 Pro might also come in a 6GB version, but know nothing about that variant yet.

The S1 Pro has already been launched in the Philippines and it comes with a waterdrop notch and a diamond-shaped quad camera setup on the back. This version differs from the S1 Pro launched in China that features a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera on the back.

The Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution. The main shooter on the back should be a 48 megapixel one along with an 8 megapixel and probably two more 2 megapixel units. The smartphone should come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is also a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. For power, the Vivo S1 Pro is going to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, dual-SIM support and a USB Type-C port.

