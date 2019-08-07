Vivo S1 with 4,500mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Vivo on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Vivo S1 comes with a notched display, triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Vivo S1 will be available in three storage variants in India with offline sales starting tomorrow. The phones will be available through online platforms from August 14. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990, while the 6GB+64GB variant will retail at Rs 18,990. Vivo S1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 19,990 and it will be available next month.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P65 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It offers 128GB built-in storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone also has an ‘ultra game mode’ for enhanced gaming performance.

In the photography department, Vivo S1 houses a triple-camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front. It comes with features like AI Face Beauty, AR stickers and portrait mode.

Vivo S1 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine fast charging. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, Vivo S1 runs on FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Diamond Black’ and ‘Skyline Blue’.

