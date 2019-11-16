e-paper
Vivo S5 with 48MP quad camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Vivo S5 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Vivo and it comes with a quad camera setup, punhc-hole camera display and more.

tech Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vivo S5 smartphone launched.
Vivo S5 smartphone launched.(Vivo)
         

Vivo launched a new smartphone in China this week. Vivo S5 is a mid-range smartphone and it is currently available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,698 (Rs 27,000 approx). The smartphone comes in three colour options of ‘Icelandic Blue’, ‘Phantom Blue’ and ‘Star Black’.

Vivo S5 is also available in another storage variant which carries a price tag of CNY 2,998 (Rs 30,000 approx). There is no word on whether Vivo would launch the smartphone in India. In terms of design, Vivo S5 continues with the punch-hole display as seen in other Vivo smartphones. The smartphone also has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.38 percent.

Vivo S5 specifications

Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options for the Vivo S5 include 128GB and 256GB. It also has a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

For photography, Vivo S5 has a quad camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. There’s a 32-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Vivo S5 is fuelled by a 4,010mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The smartphone is claimed to last a full day on a single charge. On the software front, Vivo S5 runs on FuntouchOS 9.2 based on Android Pie.

