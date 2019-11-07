Vivo S5 with punch-hole display, 48MP camera to launch on November 14

tech

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:52 IST

Vivo will launch a new S-series smartphone in China on November 14. Vivo S5 will feature a punch-hole camera display as per its teasers. The smartphone’s specifications have also been leaked via a TENAA listing ahead of its official launch.

According to the official teaser of Vivo S5, the smartphone will have a punch-hole selfie camera on top. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser also reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. In terms of specifications the TENAA listing suggests a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Vivo S5.

The smartphone could be powered by an octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It will also offer a microSD card for further storage expansion up to 256GB. Vivo S5 could house a 4,010mAh battery and it could run Android Pie with out-of-the-box. The listing doesn’t reveal any fast charging support for the Vivo S5.

Camera specs for the Vivo S5 include a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. For selfies, the smartphone could house a 32-megapixel camera up front.

There’s another Vivo smartphone listed on TENAA with the similar specifications except for the camera. This Vivo smartphone has a penta camera setup with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megpixel sensors. Vivo could launch both the smartphones on November 14 but there is no confirmation as yet. There is no word on whether Vivo S5 would launch in India either.