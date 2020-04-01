Vivo S6 5G with Samsung Exynos 980 SoC launched: Check price, specifications

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:40 IST

Vivo on Tuesday announced the launch of Vivo S6 5G in China. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale on April 4 and will be available via Vivo’s official store, Tmall, JD.com and other online and offline stores.

Vivo S6 5G is available in two variants – 6GB, 128GB and 8GB, 256GB – priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 28,685 approximately) and CNY 2,998 (Rs 31,800 approximately) respectively. The phone is available in black, white, blue colour options.

Vivo S6 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display of full HD+ resolution. The phone has a water drop notch on the front housing a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The display also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

On the back, the phone has a circular camera module which houses as many as four sensors. Vivo S6 5G has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos. It comes with a dual view mode which allows the phone to shoot from both the rear and front cameras.

For performance, Vivo S6 5G relies on Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm headphone jack.