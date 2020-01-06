Vivo sale on Amazon India: Vivo Y11, Y19, Y17 available with discounts

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:52 IST

Amazon India has a special sale for Vivo smartphones with discounts, exchange offers and more. “Vivo Carnival” on Amazon India started today and it will continue till January 9. Vivo is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange deals, up to Rs 13,000 discount and no cost EMI options.

There’s an addition instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 for ICICI Bank customers on EMI transactions. During this sale, consumers can avail discounts on Vivo budget and mid-range smartphones. Its new launches like the Vivo U17 priced at Rs 22,990 and S1 Pro at Rs 19,990 will be available for purchase.

Coming to discounts, Vivo Y11 with a 5,000mAh battery is discounted at Rs 8,990 from Rs 9,990. Vivo Y19 which retails at Rs 15,990 can be purchased at a sale price of Rs 13,990. Vivo Y17 gets discounted to Rs 13,990, while the Y15 is available at Rs 11,990. Budget phones like Vivo Y12 which retails at Rs 13,990 is available at Rs 9,990. Vivo Y91i and Vivo Y91 are available at Rs 6,990 and Rs 8,490 respectively. Vivo Y90 also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 6,490.

Vivo U20 is being offered at a special price of Rs 10,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Vivo U20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 11,990. Vivo U10 is also available at special prices starting for all three storage variants starting at Rs 8,490. Vivo V15 Pro which retails at Rs 19,990 can be purchased with up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. As for the Vivo S1, consumers can get Rs 2,000 off on exchange deals.

Vivo V17 Pro priced at Rs 27,990 doesn’t have any discount or exchange offer but it can be purchased with no cost EMI up to 12 months.

