Vivo smartwatch is already in development, says tipster

Vivo’ although entering the smartwatch segment, is a bit late to the party as companies like Apple and Samsung have already captured maximum market.

Apr 28, 2020
New Delhi
Although the work has begun on the Vivo smartwatch, there is hardly any details that are out.
Although the work has begun on the Vivo smartwatch, there is hardly any details that are out.(Pixabay)
         

Vivo seems all set to launch its first ever smartwatch in the market. The BBK electronics subsidiary announced last year that it will start working on the wearable device and as per a tipster, the work has begun. The tipster account named ‘Digital Chat Station’ on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo stated that although the work has begun on the Vivo smartwatch, hardly any details are out. It is also not for sure if the device will be seeing the light of the day this year or not.

It is worth adding that Vivo’ although entering the smartwatch segment, is a bit late to the party as companies like Apple and Samsung have already captured maximum market. Vivo’s sister companies are also involved in this race. Oppo earlier this year unveiled its first smartwatch while Realme has also entered the fitness band segment now. Xiaomi and Huawei too have a robust series of fitness bands and smartwatches right now. All this will make it difficult for Vivo to get a lead.

However, in the smartphone segment Vivo has been in a comfortable position in Q1 2020 as per the Canalys data. Vivo’s sales to vendors nearly doubled year-on-year to 6.7 million units. That’s 20% of the market. This has made Vivo number two in India, coming in at second place just behind Xiaomi with 10.3 million units (31% share).

Samsung is now at third place with a 14% market share having shipped 6.3 million units, just ahead of Realme and Oppo. The Indian market grew 12% year-on-year in this quarter despite the nation-wide lockdown coming into force late March.

